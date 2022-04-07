Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Courts Subcommittee, released the following statement today on the historic confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court:

“Today, I proudly cast my vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She will bring tremendous experience and skill to the Court, and will serve with distinction, as she has throughout her career in public service. And as a Black woman facing down many obstacles to arrive at this moment, she will be a shining example of perseverance and hope for generations to come.

“She also shows the American people that their justices can ascend to the Supreme Court bench through their own merit, not through a process built by anonymous donor interests seeking policy wins via the courts. The Supreme Court remains enmired in dark-money influence, which corrodes public confidence in the institution and strengthens special-interest power at the public’s expense. But Judge Jackson proves that it doesn’t have to be that way.”