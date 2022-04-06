Hogan Associates today announced the April 4, 2022 sale of “Seaside Retreat” at 43 Hoover Road, Middletown.

The property sold for $2,600,000.

Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and Dina Karousos & Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s represented the Seller.

According to Hogan Associates, upon entering, you realize “Seaside Retreat” lives up to its name with its 4,000+ square feet of luxurious living in such an exceptional location. This sun-filled home features wide plank oak hardwoods throughout, a gorgeous chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows facing the water to showcase the views. Outside, the mahogany deck with a gas fireplace is the perfect place to watch the sunset over Easton’s Beach. “Seaside Retreat” has two primary suites, three additional bedrooms, and spa-like bathrooms throughout. Tucked into one of the most desirable neighborhoods on Aquidneck Island, with close proximity to the beaches and downtown Newport, this modern home checks all the boxes for a primary residence or a coastal retreat.

“My clients were fantastic to work with in such a competitive market,” said Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates in a statement. “The minute this home was listed we promptly took all the steps to ensure we could successfully secure their dream home. They are already gearing up for a busy summer on the beach.”