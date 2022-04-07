In celebration of 42 years in business, Sardella’s will be offering original menu prices from the 1980’s on select dates in April!

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant was founded by a former mayor of Newport, Richard Sardella, in 1980. Newport’s oldest Italian Restaurant celebrated its 35th Anniversary in 2015 by offering its 1980 menu and pricing to the public for just one day, in 2016 they have expanded the offer to include three days. In 2017, Sardella’s began offering their 1980’s prices over four days, every Thursday in April. That new tradition has since continued annually.

Sardella’s 42 Anniversary menu will be offered on April 7, 14, 21, and 28. Reservations are limited, call 401-849- 6312 or visit http://sardellas.com/reservations/

