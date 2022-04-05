RealTrends recently named Residential Properties Ltd. to its 2022 RealTrends 500 brokerage rankings, an independently verified compilation of the country’s leading residential real estate companies. RealTrends, the trusted source for news and research about the real estate brokerage industry, has been ranking brokerages for more than 34 years and is the most-trusted brokerage ranking report in the industry.

“Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to once again be recognized amongst the top 500 real estate companies in the nation,” RPL CEO and President Sally Lapides said. “Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but we are rich with motivated, talented people who help make our brand synonymous with trust, professionalism, and commitment. I am both grateful and in awe of the work our dedicated teams do year after year. We are thankful to RealTrends for recognizing RPL.”

RPL, Rhode Island’s leading real estate company, was included on the list at #322 in the nation with a Statewide MLS record $1,366,305,486 in sales volume during 2021, while also ranking #461 in the nation with a total of 2,404 sales transactions.

According to a research report produced by RealTrends, the 500 largest residential real estate brokerage firms in the nation closed over 5.7 million residential sales transactions in 2021, an increase of 1.8 million sales transactions from 2020. These transactions were valued at over $2.7 trillion and represented over one-third of all new and resale transactions completed by brokers during the year, yet the RealTrends 500 represented less than 0.5 percent of all brokerage firms.

This year’s survey represents the most comprehensive collection of data assembled on the leaders of the residential brokerage industry. Numbers are documented by outside accounting firms and/or MLS reports.

It took 2,247 transactions to be included in this year’s RealTrends 500, and in 2021 there were 435 firms recording over $1 billion in residential sales, up from 347 firms accomplishing this in 2020.

To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/real-trends-500/.