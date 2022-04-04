Central Connecticut Communications today announced it has sold The Bristol Press/The New Britain Herald and the Chronicle in Willimantic to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, also known as RISN Operations.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers previously acquired the weekly Block Island Times from Central Connecticut Communications in February.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Central Connecticut Communications in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Central Connecticut Communications had owned The New Britain Herald and The Bristol Press since 2009. While they are published together currently as a single daily newspaper, both titles were founded in 1882. The Chronicle, which has been publishing since 1877, was acquired by Central Connecticut Communications in 2017.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers and its affiliates operate newspapers in several states. Nearby operations include The Westerly Sun, The Kent County Daily Times, The Call of Woonsocket, The Times of Pawtucket, Independent, and Southern RI Newspapers.

“We are excited to welcome the Central Connecticut Communications titles into our family of newspapers in Southern New England,” said John Layton, Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers’ general manager in a statement. “We will continue to provide great coverage for our readers and advertising opportunities to local businesses in Willimantic, Bristol, New Britain, and the surrounding communities.”

“I am pleased that Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers is choosing to serve our cities and towns,” said Michael Schroeder, publisher and owner of Central Connecticut Communications in a statement. “It’s been our pleasure to put out what we believe are solid and responsible newspapers and websites for the past 13 years, driven by a staff of which I couldn’t be more proud. We wish them all the best for many more years being a foundation of freedom for Central and Eastern Connecticut.”