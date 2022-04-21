With around 66% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and new cases on a general downward trend since the start of the year, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Their data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

While Rhode Island was ranked 6th with a total score of 72.87, Maryland was ranked the safest with a total score of 80.79, and Nevada was ranked least safest at 28.90.

Rhode Island’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

1 st – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 35 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 4th – Death Rate

Nearby in New England, Massachusetts was ranked 9th, New Hampshire 13th, Connecticut 15th, Vermont 25th, and Maine landed at 28th.

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.