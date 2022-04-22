Rep. John G. Edwards has been appointed to the Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

The Joint Committee on State Lottery is responsible for legislative oversight of all lottery operations, including casinos. Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel is located within Representative Edwards’ district.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity to keep the interests of my constituents at the forefront whenever we are discussing matters related to the casinos, and to work with the casinos for our mutual success,” said Representative Edwards (D-Dist. 71, Tiverton, Portsmouth) in a statement, who serves as Floor Manager for the House of Representatives. “The Joint Lottery Committee’s oversight will be important to my district, and I am looking forward to contributing to its work.”

Representative Edwards, who was appointed last week, will attend his first meeting Monday, when the joint committee is slated to receive updates on Bally’s Tiverton and its Twin River Lincoln facility.