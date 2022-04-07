The galleries of the historic Providence Art Club will play host to new exhibitions running Monday, April 18 to Friday, May 6, and featuring the work of five talented local artists, including Mark Fernandez of Newport and Jennie Huttler of Middletown.

These shows will include celebratory receptions on Sunday, April 24 from 2-4 pm.

In Dodge House Gallery, a retrospective focused on Domine Ragosta’s paintings will be on view, and in Maxwell Mays and Mary Castelnovo Galleries Mark Fernandez, Philip Gruppuso, Jennie Huttler, and Nickerson Miles will participate in a mixed media group exhibition.

Along with his wife, Laura, Mark Fernandez owns Art on Spring, a gallery committed to showing the pair’s paintings and stained glass, in Newport.

Waterfire by Mark Fernandez

Originally from South Carolina and now based in Middletown, Jennie Huttler has been making art from a young age. She also shows and sells her paintings at Fuller Art Gallery in Jamestown.

Red Buoys by Jennie Huttler

The galleries of the Art Club are always free and open to the public from Sundays through Fridays from 12-4 pm each day.

On view in the Club’s Dodge House Gallery, In-Site / a Retrospective will highlight a range of paintings by the beloved Art Club Member Domine Vescera Ragosta, who passed away at age 73 in February 2022. This long-planned exhibition will offer visitors a chance to discover the unique talents of Ragosta, who relished in creating beautiful and painterly images in acrylics. A longtime artist, Ragosta’s career spanned 40 years.

In the Maxwell Mays and Mary Castelnovo Galleries, painters Mark Fernandez and Jennie Huttler will exhibit recent work alongside woodworker Philip Gruppuso and photographer and encaustic artist Nickerson Miles in a show titled Paint, Pixels, and Planks. These artists will participate in a free gallery talk on Tuesday, April 26 at 1:00 pm, which will provide guests with an opportunity to learn more about their varied practices and ask questions about their exhibition.

For more information about this exhibition or to schedule an interview with participating artists, please contact Art Club Gallery Manager Michael Rose at 401-331-1114 ext.5, or via email at michael@providenceartclub.org.