Narragansett Brewery celebrated its first birthday at its new India Point location in Providence Saturday, April 9. The brewery has built a large following since opening last Spring, and friends packed the space to celebrate with brewers and staff.

Music and high-energy fun was provided by the Providence Drum Troupe and Hollow Turle, along with the friendly creatures of Big Nazo.

Check out some photos of the party from WUN Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams below.