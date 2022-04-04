Shirley P. (Wentworth) Paquin, beloved wife of the late Harry R. Paquin Jr., peacefully passed away on April 3, 2022, in the Grand Islander Center in Middletown, RI.

Born on October 1, 1926, she was raised in Newport by her Aunt and Uncle, Hilma F. and Arthur F. Nelson and attended local schools. A life-long Islander, after she and Harry were married, they lived in Portsmouth and Middletown for many years. She and her husband enjoyed many trips to Florida and other eastern states in their motor homes.

She is survived by her son, Harry R. “Bob” Paquin III and daughter-in-law Dorothy of Columbia, CT, daughter-in-law Theresa Paquin of Middletown, RI, eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter Linda P. Cook and her son Douglas A. Paquin, Sr.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 5:00-8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Burial will be private in St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, Portsmouth.

Memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Paquin’s name to the Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.