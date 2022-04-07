Ronald S. Woods, age 86, of Jamestown, Rhode Island, passed away on April 4, 2022 at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Jane (Ellard) Woods for 53 years.

Ronald was born in Rutland, Vermont to Harry and Emma (Moss) Woods. He grew up in Rutland and joined the U. S. Navy immediately after graduation from Rutland High School in 1953. He served honorably and faithfully in the Navy for 28 years retiring in 1981. Among the highlights of his naval career was serving on board a ship participating in the naval blockade of Cuba during the Cuban missile crisis and a tour of duty in Vietnam.

He was a big sports fan growing up routing for the Boston Red Sox and especially the late Ted Williams. He was thrilled when the Red Sox broke the “Curse of the Bambino” and won the World Series in 2004. He attended college while in the Navy and graduated from George Washington University as the valedictorian of his class. He was a generous, kind and gentle soul and was passionate about his Christian faith. He was a long time member of Evangelical Friends Church in Middletown, RI.

Ronald is survived by his beloved children; Mark Woods (Sharon), of Jamestown; Marie Belli (Vincent), of New Port Richey, FL; Susan Matros (Roger), of New Port Richie, FL; and Carolyn Browne, of Dunedin, FL. Ronald is also survived by his granddaughter, Shannon Woods-Ventura, as well has his great grandchildren, Cameron and Sophie Ventura. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Ronald is preceded in death by parents, Harry and Emma Woods; and brothers, Harry Woods, Oliver Woods, and Edward Woods.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. His funeral service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Evangelical Friends Church, 70 Bliss Mine Road, Middletown, RI. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Evangelical Friends Church (efcnewport.com) or the Jesus Film Project (Jesusfilmproject.org).