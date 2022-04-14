Phyllis-Ann “Chickie” (Horvitz) Friedman, of Sarasota, FL passed away April 11, 2022. She was the wife of the late Samuel “Sonny” Friedman.

Born August 1, 1928, in Fall River, MA to Morris and Ida Horvitz. Chickie graduated from Lesley University with a BA in Special Ed and Salve Regina University with a Masters’ Degree in Education. Chickie was an elementary school teacher spending most of her time teaching 3rd grade at Coggeshall and Underwood Schools.

In her younger years you could find her at Mayfair Stables riding her horse, Sam’s Gift, or at Third Beach just enjoying the water. Once retired, much of her time was devoted to volunteer work and charities. She and her husband loved to travel across the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Both were also lifelong members of Touro Synagogue and Redwood Library.

Chickie was predeceased by her husband, Samuel “Sonny,” with whom she was married to for 65 years. She is survived by her sons Robert and James, 5 grandchildren, Ruben, Miriam, Travis, Jesse and Guinnevere and one great granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Our mother loved Newport and the community of Newport, only as a true Newporter could. In lieu of flowers, if anyone would like to make a remembrance for her, please pick any Hospice you prefer as they are angels on earth.

A graveside service will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI at 11:00 am.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home