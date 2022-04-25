Patricia Rene’ Ims, 66 of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on April 13, 2022 at Grand Islander Nursing Home. She was the wife of Jerry Ims.



Rene’ was born in San Gabriel, CA before she moved to RI where she lived out her life on Aquidneck Island. In 1998 she graduated from Roger Williams University at the age of 43 with an associate degree. She was an avid pop warner football coach; and was gifted and talented in the restoration of classic automobiles. She took great pride in the finance position she held at Narragansett Bay Commission and loved those she worked with. She always said, “It was the best job I had with the best people to work with”. Rene’s mission was to lead a life by example for her grandchildren and women everywhere. She had an incredible work ethic which has been passed on to her family and friends. Her infectious laugh and witty sarcasm will last forever. As she would say, “rub some dirt on it”.

Rene’ was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Grand, her sister Vickie Lee Williams and her brother Kenny Grand, Jr. and is survived by her mother, Patricia Reeves, her stepfather, Joseph Reeves, her brother, Joseph Reeves, Jr., her daughter, Wendy Navarre, her son and his wife Larry and Nicole Treen, and her stepdaughter, Skyler Ims. She was a Nana of her 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren: Aubrey, Julia, Vincent, Jake, Cole, Elle, Shayeli, Emma, Hannah and Sawyer.

A memorial service will be held on April 30th , 2022 at 10:00AM Faith Christian Center located at 95 Sagamore Road, Seekonk MA 02771.

Donations can be made to www.faithccenter.com/giving or to Northeast Lyme and Associated Diseases Resource Foundation, c/o Mary Lorusso-DiBara, 40 Prospect Lane, Portsmouth RI 02871 in lieu of flowers.