Michael Grassley, age 61, of Plainfield, Connecticut, passed away at home on April 7, 2022.

Michael was born in Providence, RI to Richard and Marie (Canard) Grassley.

He worked as a roofing contractor for many years in the New England area. Michael enjoyed camping, nature and animals. He was a sports and racing fan too. He moved to Connecticut several years ago for the peace and quiet of country life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his siblings, Donna Grassley, Richard Grassley and Paul Grassley and his wife Rose. He had three nieces, Stephanie, Vanessa and Adrianna and four great nephews, Carter, Jason, Blake and Boston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Marie (Canard) Grassley.

Calling Hours for Mr. Michael Grassley will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2020 5:00pm-7:00pm with a prayer service at 6:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Donations to any animal charity in his memory would be appreciated.