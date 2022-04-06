John (Jack) Robert Francis McDonald Jr. of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on March 29th, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born to parents, John and Kathryn McDonald (nee Dupar), on July 1st, 1943, in Washington, District of Columbia. Jack graduated from George Washington University in 1966, attended University of Maryland for Dentistry and was commissioned in the United States Army Dental Corps from June of 1970 through 1973.

Jack eventually settled in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, where he opened a successful dental practice that he owned and operated for over two decades. He enjoyed being a dentist and took great pride in his profession; he was well-liked and respected by his patients and peers.

Jack lived life to its’ fullest; he had an adventurous spirit that loved to travel, challenge himself to new (and sometimes daring) experiences, and spend time with his family and friends. He had many hobbies, but most notably, he was an avid antique car enthusiast and loved driving “Christine,” his 1971 custom Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme convertible.

He is survived by his beloved life partner, Liz Morrow; his two sons John R. McDonald III and Cameron T. McDonald; his daughter, Megan A. McDonald; his grandchildren, Liam Q. McDonald, Lexie Nogueira and Hayden S. Tripp; and his niece, Kathy Strater. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Beall (née McDonald) and Mary Jopp (nee McDonald).

A Mass will be said for Mr. McDonald on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:30am at St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Instead of cards or flowers, Jack requested that any memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, a charity he supported for several years.