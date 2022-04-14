Walter “Chucky” Bennett, Jr., age 36, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2022 at home. Walter was born in Newport to the late Walter Bennett Sr. and Joan (Sawyer) Goodrow. He was a graduate of Rogers High School and quickly began to put his work ethic into practice. He worked as a cook at several area institutions, including Bishops 4th St Diner, Reidy’s, and A1 Pizza. More recently during the COVID shutdown, he started working at a plastics manufacturing facility, Jade Engineering, and enjoyed the change of pace. When he wasn’t working, Chucky loved spending every minute with his children.

Chucky is survived by his longtime partner, Meghan Edge and their children, Alana, Chase, and Willow Bennett, three sisters, Evelyn Frye, Stephanie Sawyer-Peloquin, and Skye Bennett, along with his grandmother Nancy Sawyer and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Donations that will aide in continued support to Chucky’s surviving children and partner, Meghan Edge, can be made to the following:

1. https://www.gofundme.com/f/wgyq6-for-funeral-cost?msclkid=8439ef2ebb5d11ec9f37ce0c26d22823

2. https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-meghan-alana-chase-willow?qid=6c6f7cab74768be50132342514602e8b .

