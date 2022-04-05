Chris Ann Sherman, age 51, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 29, 2022.

Chris was born in Newport, RI to Madeline Budlong and Stephen Smith.

The most important thing to Chris was and will always be family. There are no words to describe the love she had for her other half Mike Sr and their two boys. She has unconditional love for all her sisters and their beautiful children. Chris lit up any room she walked in. Her laugh and personality were contagious, and she was always such a happy soul. She spread happiness everywhere she went because she always wanted everybody to be happy. She left us the blueprint to the importance of family. Looking down on us and seeing her family come together to celebrate her life would bring joy to her soul. We love and miss you. It’s not a goodbye, it’s I’ll see you later.

Chris is survived by her other half, Michael Cole Sr, her children, Michael Cole, Jr., and Jaisen Cole, and her beloved sisters, Beverly, Sarah, Liz, Anne, Nancy, along with her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her brother, Charlie. She will also be missed by her foster mother Jeanne, sister Robin, Ruth Ricciarelli, her husband Dave and their children, Jon, Jessica, and Kate.

She was preceded in death by her mother Madeline and brother Stephen, her Uncle Angelo, and her foster father, Bob.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2:00pm-4:00pm, with a service to immediately follow at 4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com