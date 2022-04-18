Charles J Rodrigues, 83, of Tiverton, RI, passed away on April 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marcia (McCaull) Rodrigues.

Chuck was born in Fall River, MA to Gil Rodrigues and Evelyn (Jesse) Rodrigues. He grew up in Fall River and Cambridge, MA. He joined the Navy and later settled in Tiverton. Chuck worked for Raytheon Company for over 30 years as a Senior Engineering Technical Writer. After his retirement he went to work for the Swansea School Department as an IT Tech.

Chuck’s hobbies include playing the pedal steel guitar which his grandmother started him on when he was a teenager. He loved to garden with his wife and spend time with his children and grandchildren. Family was everything to Chuck. He will be greatly missed.

Chuck is also survived by five children and 10 grandchildren. His daughter Linda Zebzda of Tiverton RI, and her children Jackson Zebzda and Delaney Rose. His son Thomas Rodrigues (Tabatha Snow) of Wakefield, RI, and his children Rachel and Lauren Rodrigues and Justin Snow. His son Ronald Rodrigues (Lynn Ferreira) of Westport, MA. His daughter Jennifer Malone (Shannon Keith) of Fernandina Beach, FL and her children Kaitlin Lemay, Kyle Lemay, Paige Lemay, John Malone, and Alexis Malone. His daughter Staci Charles of Los Angeles, CA, and her beloved rescue dog Stella. Chuck also leaves a brother-in-law, a niece, and many cousins.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Gil and Evelyn Rodrigues, a son-in-law John Malone, and his in-laws.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Mass Services will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton. Burial will immediately follow at Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, RI.