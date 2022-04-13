Bernice Anne Pappas, age 95, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away with loving family by her side on April 9, 2022 at The Dawn Hill Home for Rehab and Healthcare.

Bernice was born in Boston, MA on January 25, 1927 to Joseph James and Grace (Cotter) Leonard.

She attended schools in Boston and was very proud of her Irish American heritage. Bernice married her childhood sweetheart Charles P. (Sonny) Pappas on December 7, 1947. Sadly, Charlie passed away on March 8, 1995 after over 47 years of marriage.

Bernice was a hard worker all of her life. After graduating from High School, she worked at her future father-in-law’s Newport RI restaurant, “The Tasty Lunch” until she and Charlie were married. They then started a family together, raising five children. Bernice was the most devoted and loving mother. Her children were her life.

After raising her family, Bernice worked the lunch counter at the former Middletown Woolworths. She also ran a restaurant, “The Tasty 2” with her husband at the Montaup Country Club. She was a fabulous cook. Always busy and enjoying friendships and company, she became a bus monitor in Portsmouth in her later years, a job she held for 25 years to the age of 88. She loved the children and forged a bond with many of them and their families. She spoke fondly of them all.

Bernice is survived by her four children; Chuck Pappas (Doreen) of Providence, John Pappas (Christine) of North Carolina, Carolyn Casey (Stephen) of Portsmouth, and Stephen Pappas (Debbie) of Florida. She is predeceased by her daughter, Charlene Taylor, who passed away in October 2012. She is also survived by 12 devoted grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, who brought her countless joy. Bernice is also survived by her sister Grace “Chickie” Monahan and her husband John. She is predeceased by her brothers Bill, George, and Joseph, and her sisters Doris, Lorraine, and Claire. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island. As a precautionary measure, the family is requesting all guests attending the visitation, to please wear a mask.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Beacon Hospice, East Providence, RI.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com