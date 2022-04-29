Antone M. Silvia, Jr, of Middletown, RI passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was a loving husband to Elizabeth “Betty” Silvia and dedicated father to Robert, Susan & John Lee, Karen & Peter Booth, Elizabeth & David Kirchner, and Antone. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, Corrie, Jessica, Kristen, Rob, David Jr., Silvia Rose, Orion, Antone “AJ” & Hendrix, and 4 great grandchildren, Brett, Leo, Xavier & Alexander. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy (Laurence Thomas), his in-laws, Katy Pehowich, Arlene Stewart, George & Lucille Hazel, cousins and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sisters, Dolores Lawler, Ann Marie Silvia, and Nancy Clay.

Tony was born on June 20, 1940, to Antone M. Silvia, Sr. & Mary (White) Silvia in the home his father had just built on Mitchell’s Lane in Middletown. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1959 before enlisting in the US Marine Corps where he was a sharpshooter and tank mechanic. Prior to enlisting in the Marines, he met the love of his life, Betty, while playing drums in the Rocking Sunliners. He enjoyed traveling and seeing the world, taking photos while abroad but always loved and considered Rhode Island home. He proudly displayed his love of country, flying both the American and the US Marine Corps flag.

Tony was a dedicated husband and father, an excellent cook, avid gardener and could build or repair just about anything. He was a man of integrity, instilling his values of honesty and hard work to his family. He began his long work career at his father’s business, The Dutchland Diner in Middletown and retired from JT O’Connell’s after 33 years. He was an animal advocate, rescuing feral cats near his work, feeding and caring for them and capturing them for spay/neuter at the Robert Potter League. He was always willing to lend a hand, do the right thing and help others with his kind smile. He will be missed by all that loved him, especially his family. Semper Fi.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 30 at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport at 9:30 AM. Military Honors will follow. Burial will be private.