Hamilton Elementary School art instructor Robin Kasparian is the recipient of Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award. The award honors pioneers in the art education community who continuously inspire their peers and engage students.

Kasparian’s peers and Artsonia selected her among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.

“Being recognized by Artsonia and my peers as a leader in arts education is such an honor,” Kasparian said in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp. “I spend hours every day ensuring that my art room runs smoothly, is organized and clean, and my students have the most cool and compelling lessons chock full of interesting art history, color theory, elements and principles of design, new techniques, and creative expression. When others notice all of the hard work and effort I put in to make my students feel appreciated and loved, I feel truly appreciated and valued.”

Kasparian is in her third year as an elementary school art instructor. However, she has been sharing her passion for art in a professional capacity her entire adulthood. Before becoming an elementary art teacher, Kasparian worked as an art director and graphic designer. She also founded an after-school art program and summer camp that prioritized teaching children art history. She ran the camp for several years before starting her current position.

“I love my job and I am inspired by my students every day,” Kasparian said. “My students enter my classroom with adorable notes, drawings, and cards telling me how much they love art class, and that makes me so happy. I am inspired each time my students get excited about their creations, and I see their self-esteem grow. Art class is a place where all students should feel safe, can express themselves, and feel successful.”

Kasparian is one of thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 90 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom.

“Artsonia has had a huge impact on my classroom,” Kasparian said. “The fact that my students can see their artistic growth from kindergarten to fifth grade through their online portfolios, is such a special gift I can give to them.”

Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award serves as a way to honor the passionate, dedicated instructors who teach their students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and continually motivate their peers on Artsonia.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Robin who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side.”

On the website announcing Art Education Leadership Award Winners 2022, Kasparian shared;

My background in art started when I was an art major at Syracuse University. I ultimately became an editorial designer at a few graphic design firms and an Art Director for many magazines in NYC. I also owned my own graphic design studio in Charlotte, NC. Then, when my family was moved to RI, I decided to focus on my other love – teaching art to children. The next logical step was to become a visual arts instructor. I love my job and am motivated every day by the excited smiling faces that enter my classroom and the exceptional artwork that they create! Their love of art at this age makes me want to be the best teacher I can be for them. Thank you for your support!

Of the 15 national winners of this award, Kasparian was the only teacher selected from New England. See a full list of award winners here.

For more information, visit artsonia.com.