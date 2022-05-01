They come from every corner of the state, representing all kinds of professions, and all contributing to what makes up the unique character of Rhode Island – this is the 57th class to be inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame, the Class of 2022.

The nine newest Hall of Fame members will be inducted tomorrow (Sunday), joining nearly 800 others inducted since the Hall’s founding in 1965.

This year’s class couldn’t be more diverse – a boxer, restaurateurs, a journalist, historians and educators.

The Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame was founded, according to its mission statement, “to honor and recognize, and to extol and publicize the achievements of those Rhode Island men and women who have, in the words of the Hall of Fame induction citation, ‘made significant contributions to their community, state, and/or nation.’”

The inductees include: