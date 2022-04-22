The annual Newport Pride weekend is happening this June 24, 25 & 26th.

Newport Pride, the leading organization, has prepared a lineup of events and experiences to celebrate the community and promote love, acceptance, inclusivity, and diversity of LGBTQ+ identities. Organizers say that everyone is welcome to join in on the festivities.

A fundraiser to support Newport Pride’s programming is being held at the Jane Pickens Theater on Wednesday, May 11. The event includes live music, drag performances, stand-up comedy, and a screening of The Birdcage. Tickets can be purchased at newportprideri.org/events

The main events for Pride weekend are “Pride on Bikes” a 4-mile loop around town in partnership with local non-profit Bike Newport starting from the Great Friends Meeting House to end up at the same spot to then enjoy a Pride Market & Festival with local vendors, performers& music. All happening on Saturday, June 25th from 11 pm – 4 pm. More info at Newportprideri.org.

Vendor registration is now open for artists, non-profits, food vendors, and other businesses wanting to connect with and support the LGBTQ+ community in Newport. The form to apply can be found at Newportprideri.org. All those interested in having a table or booth should apply by May 6.

Newport Pride shares that they will also have a special pride pin–designed by Spence Creative–that people can purchase at locations in the area beginning in May. Businesses offer up deals that people can access throughout June with their pins. The proceeds from the pin sales support Newport Pride’s year-round programming. Business can add their deals here: https://www.newportout.com/pridepin

More events happening during June include:

● Pin Deals, during the whole month of June, happening all over Newport

● Flag Raising, date/time TBD @ Newport City Hall

● Friday, June 24th Weekend kick-off social event @ The Newport Harbor Hotel

● Saturday, June 25th Pride on Bikes @ 12 noon

● Saturday, June 25th Pride Market & Festival

● Sunday, June 26th Family-friendly closing event with live music at Newport CraftBrewery & Distillery

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information and updates, stay tuned and visit Newportout.com/Newportpride.