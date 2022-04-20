This summer, the legendary Newport Jazz Festival returns to historic Fort Adams State Park, July 29 – 31.

Today, Newport Jazz Festival announces its 2022 day line-ups and the addition of several new artists including Dan Wilson, Takuya Kuroda, Melissa Aldana, Jazz Is Dead Presents and Sullivan Fortner with more artists to be announced. These artists join the previously announced 2022 festival bill. Artist line-ups by day can be found below and 2-Day and Single-Day tickets will go on sale at 1:00 PM EDT today via www.newportjazz.org

In addition to the new artists being announced today, this year’s festival features Norah Jones, Esperanza Spalding,The Fearless Flyers, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Terence Blanchard, PJ Morton, The Ron Carter Quartet, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Lettuce, Cory Wong, Sons of Kemet, Nubya Garcia, Jazzmeia Horn, Nate Smith + KINFOLK, Jason Moran & The Bandwagon, Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic, Nicholas Payton Trio, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Makaya McCraven, Yussef Dayes, Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre, Mononeon, Shabaka Hutchings, Vijay Iyer Trio, The Baylor Project, The Soul Rebels, Sampa The Great, Celisse, Emmet Cohen Trio, The Nth Power, Theon Cross, Thana Alexa: Ona, Lady Blackbird, Tuba Skinny, Samara Joy, Melanie Charles, Giveton Gelin, Holly Bowling and Laufey.

Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artist director Chistian McBride’s annual Jawn Jam featuring McBride, Makaya McCraven, Chris Potter, Vijay Iyer, Brandee Younger & Mike Stern; the Jack DeJohnette Quartet with Don Byron, Matt Garrison, and Luisito Quintero; Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel & Abe Rounds; Joe Lovano’s “Trio Tapestry” featuring Marilyn Crispell and Carmen Castaldi and The Mingus Big Band celebrating 100 years of Charles Mingus. The festival will also feature a tribute to the late Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals Founder George Wein featuring very special guests to be announced.

Single and 2-Day General Admission and Student tickets will be on sale at 1:00 PM EDT today. No ticket is required for children under 10. Two children are allowed free admission per ticketed adult. All children 10 and over require a Student General Admission Ticket. All tickets available via DICE, and can be purchased at www.newportjazz.org/tickets.

TICKET PRICING

General Admission Tickets

2-Day General Admission Pass: $185.40 (includes fees)

1-Day General Admission Pass: $94.76 (includes fees)

General Admission Student Tickets (Between the ages of 10-25 w/ ID)

2-Day Student Pass: $91.67 (includes fees)

1-Day Student Pass: $47.38 (includes fees)

DAY LINE-UPS

Friday, July 29th

Norah Jones

McBride’s Newport Jawn

Terence Blanchard

BADBADNOTGOOD

Lettuce

Nate Smith + KINFOLK

Benevento/Russo Duo Acoustic

Nicholas Payton Trio

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, & Abe Rounds

Shabaka Hutchings

The Baylor Project

Dan Wilson

Celisse

Theon Cross

Thana Alexa: Ona

The Mingus Big Band

Saturday, July 30th

The Fearless Flyers

Esperanza Spalding

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Cory Wong

Sons of Kemet

Jazzmeia Horn

Jack DeJonette Quartet

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Makaya McCraven

Yussef Dayes

Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre

Joe Lovano “Trio Tapestry”

Sullivan Fortner

Lady Blackbird

Samara Joy

Melanie Charles

Giveton Gelin

Holly Bowling

Sunday, July 31st

Celebrating George Wein

Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light

PJ Morton

The Ron Carter Quartet

Jazz Is Dead Presents

Nubya Garcia

Jason Moran & The Bandwagon

Mononeon

The Soul Rebels

Melissa Aldana

The Nth Power

Vijay Iyer Trio

Takuya Kuroda

Tuba Skinny

Sampa The Great

Emmet Cohen Trio

Laufey

2022 COVID-19 safety protocols to be published later this spring. We continue to work with state officials to ensure the safety of our artists, fans, staff, and vendors remains a high priority.

The Newport Festival Foundation (NFF) is a non-profit organization. Thanks to the support of Newport Folk and Jazz fans and donors, NFF continues to support music programs in our own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island and all across America. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 100 grants to music education programs in over 30 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

In addition to its year-round work, and in response to the pandemic, the foundation established the Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund (MRF) to provide financial relief to musicians in our Folk & Jazz communities experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19. Resources from NFF and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporations have allowed the MRF to help over 500 musicians since April 1, 2020. To learn more about NFF’s programs and work, visit newportfestivals.org.