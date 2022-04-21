Newport Exhibition Group announced today that the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport, Charitable Partner is The Better Bay Alliance.

The organization will receive a $1,000 donation, complimentary exhibit space at the event, and the opportunity to educate and share information regarding its important mission. The Show will be held September 15 through 18, 2022 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

The Better Bay Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to enhancing the boating experience by promoting safety for those on Narragansett Bay. Through collaboration with governmental, corporate, and private stakeholders and coordination with a wealth of yacht clubs, recreational and commercial boating enthusiasts, The Better Bay Alliance informs, educates and unifies all boaters. Its current initiatives include an active social media and/or digital presence providing marine schedule information, as well as basic boating training that is available for free. Future initiatives include the development of LIVE CHART, a mobile app with cartography of the bay with selectable overlays of local nautical information; and marine events, traffic, and weather, to name a few.

“We are very excited to welcome this year’s Charitable Partner, The Better Bay Alliance,” said Lisa Knowles, Show Director of Newport Exhibition Group. “Our Show and The Better Bay Alliance share a common mission in that we both seek to inform and educate the boating public. The beauty of the Narragansett Bay is a welcomed backdrop to our Show, but is also an attraction for the millions of visitors that come to Newport every year. We can’t think of a more worthy local cause than an organization that promotes better boating and respect for all that the Bay has to offer.”

“We are so pleased to have been selected as the Newport International Boat Show’s Charitable Partner,” said Tim Kohl, Treasurer, The Better Bay Alliance. “The Show is an amazing opportunity for us to spread our message of safe and accessible boating and share our appreciation of Rhode Island’s greatest resource, the Narragansett Bay.”

Celebrating its 51st year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers, and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.

For more information, visit www.newportboatshow.com.