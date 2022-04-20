The Gulls have had 28 players reach the Major Leagues, including three alumni who got the call last season. After a short delay in the start of the season, the Major and Minor Leagues are underway and there are a number of former Gulls making a splash in the minors awaiting their call to The Show:

Hudson Haskin

2019 Newport Gull Hudskin Haskin became one of the first major stories of the 2022 minor league season. The Tulane product notched a three home run game for the Bowie Baysox, the double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, in the team’s first series of the season. Haskin, the 39th overall selection by the O’s in the 2020 MLB Draft, became the first player across the entire minor leagues to record a three homer game this season. The 2019 NECBL All-Star recorded the feat off three separate pitchers. It highlights Haskin’s scorching hot start to the season; the Orioles’ #16 prospect is hitting .563 through five games.

Erik Miller

It’s safe to say 2017 Gull Erik Miller is enjoying his first taste of AA ball. Making his debut with the Reading Fightin Phils in the 2022 season, Miller has recorded eight strikeouts through his first four innings with the team, the most of any bullpen arm. The Phillies’ #9 prospect has dominated since entering pro ball, with a 1.54 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

Trey Harris

A key cog for the Mississippi Braves in 2021, 2016 Gull Trey Harris is off to a fast start in the new season. The Missouri product began the season with back-to-back multi-hit games, earning a .313 average through the first week of play. It’s nothing new for the outfielder, who has hovered around the .300 mark in his professional career, and was named the Braves Minor League Player of the Year two seasons ago.

Hunter Schryver

By the end of the season, 2015 and 2016 Gull Hunter Schryver may become the face of the Charlotte Knights’ bullpen (AAA, White Sox). The southpaw, who was second on the team with 40 appearances in 2021, already has six outings in the team’s first nine games. Chicago’s #9 prospect has not allowed a hit and has seven punchouts through his first five innings of the season.

Tyler Mattison

Welcome to the Pros, Tyler Mattison. The 2018 Gull is getting his first taste of the minor leagues in the 2022 season after earning a fourth round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers. In his first appearance with the Lakeland Flying Tigers of Single A ball, the righty struck out three batters in relief.

Russell Smith

Also drafted in 2021 and getting his first opportunities in professional baseball this spring is Mattison’s 2018 teammate in Newport, Russell Smith. Selected with the 51st Overall Pick, the Brewers have started the left-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University in High- A. In his first professional appearance, Smith started and went four innings without giving up a run and striking out four batters, while surrendering just two hits.

Justin Guerrera

The most recent Gull featured in this updated is a member of the 2021 team that got drafted mid-season, infielder Justin Guerrera. After leading his Fairfield Stags on a run into the College World Series Regional that included wins over Arizona State and Southern University, Guerrera was tracking towards the NECBL MVP Award prior to being selected by the New York Mets in the MLB Draft. Although a late-round pick for the native of Watertown, CT, Guerrera is making himself known, hitting .346 in eight games as the team’s three hitter.



The 2022 season is still very young but these talented former Gulls are off to hot starts and could see themselves rising higher in their organization throughout the year, if not to the Big Leagues.

This story was originally published here on Newport Gulls on April 18.