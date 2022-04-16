According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, with a high near 60 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 9pm and 3am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Showers, mainly after 10pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 44. East wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 51. Southeast wind 15 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 9 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 62. West wind 11 to 13 mph.