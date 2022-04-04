According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain, mainly after 11pm. Low around 44. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 5pm. High near 48. East wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain, mainly between 10pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 47. East wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: A chance of rain before 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 13 mph.

