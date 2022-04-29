According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy, with a high near 56 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

