According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy before becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Wind Advisory
Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A chance of rain, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a southeast wind 23 to 32 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 13 to 16 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 6 to 16 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

