According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 13 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 14 mph.