According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 11 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 14 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 13 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 14 mph.

What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).