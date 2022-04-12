According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be cloudy, with a high near 66 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Isolated showers between 10am and 2pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain before 10pm, then a chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.