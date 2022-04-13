According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A slight chance of showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind around 14 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 14 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.