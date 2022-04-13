The Newport City Council tonight will consider items that could extend outdoor dining on Broadway, award contracts for projects at Innovate Newport and for roadwork, and receive a transportation master plan that suggests that “none of Newport’s current transportation services are working well.”

Several other items on the agenda will address licenses, events, and other projects;

The council will consider a resolution that calls for a workshop with businesses and residents of the neighborhood to consider the use of parking spaces along Broadway as outdoor dining areas. Outdoor dining was offered during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21 and was successful. Now that restrictions have been lifted, the council will consider whether to extend outdoor dining.

The council will consider a resolution that awards $590,300 contract to Pezzuco Construction Pezzuco, according to a memo from City Manager Joseph J. Nicholson, was the lowest responsible bidder for repairs to “improve the structural integrity of the masonry facades and mitigate water infiltration at window openings and reduce the potential for interior water damage.”

Nicholson also recommended awarding a $1,876,018 bid to Pawtucket Hot Mix Inc. of Pawtucket for the city’s Roadway Improvements Program, involving work on Connection Street, East Bowery Street, Poplar Street, the parking lot at Fire Station No. 1, and the parking facility on Mary Street. Nicholson said Pawtucket Hot Mix was the lowest responsible bidder among the five companies submitting bids.

The council is not being asked to take any specific action on the wide-ranging transportation master, which links housing, residents’ habits, major projects like the Pell Bridge realignment and North End Development to a system facing significant challenges. The plan seeks to address inequities that relate to housing, climate change threat and much more. WhatsUpNewp will explore many of these issues over the next few weeks.

See the full agenda here and/or watch the meeting live as it happens here.