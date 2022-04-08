Providence-based Narragansett Creamery was awarded a First Place Gold Medal for its Low-Fat Coffee Yogurt at the World Championship Cheese Contest on March 3–5 in Wisconsin.

Photo courtesy of Narragansett Creamery

Their low-fat coffee yogurt contains milk and probiotic cultures, contains no stabilizers or preservatives, and is lactose-free.

Narragansett Creamery was also awarded a Third Place Bronze Medal for its Burrata Cheese.

Each Narragansett Creamery Burrata is made by hand, according to Narragansett Creamery. Mozzarella is stretched to form a pocket where it is then hand-filled with Stracciatella, a mixture of “torn” mozzarella (Stracciare – to tear apart) cream, and a trace of salt.

This year’s World Competition was highly competitive with 2,978 entries from 29 countries. The contest initiated in 1957, is organized by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

“We are honored to win these awards in the Yogurt and Burrata categories and to be included with such an outstanding group of dedicated and creative cheesemakers,” said Mark Federico, owner and co-founder of Narragansett Creamery in a provided statement.

Narragansett Creamery is a family-owned creamery based in Providence, Rhode Island that uses milk from nearby New England farms to make its artisanal cheeses and yogurts.

“We thank our local farmers who supply us with excellent quality milk which enables us to create award-willing cheeses,” Federico said.

For more information on Narragansett Creamery, visit http://www.richeeses.com/.