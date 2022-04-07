Aerial view of Rogers High School. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 License

U.S. Senator Jack Reed will visit Rogers High School on Friday, April 8 to congratulate the Newport Area Career and Technical Center (NACTC) JROTC program on earning reaccreditation with distinction.

Rogers High School NACTC JROTC program recently scored a 98% on their tri-annual accreditation, maintaining their Honor Unit with Distinction rating, according to Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burn Jermain’s April 6 Community update.

“Congratulations to all of our cadets and to JROTC program leader ‘Colonel’ (LTC, Retired) Chris Corbett! This is an unbelievable achievement- scoring in the top 10% of programs nationwide”, Jermain said in her community update. “This rating allows our cadets to apply to any of our academics such as Annapolis or West Point without having to gain a congressional nomination or recommendation. This is BIG! Great job RHS JROTC!” 

Senator Reed will be joined by Newport JROTC cadets, JROTC officers, and Newport Public Schools leaders.

