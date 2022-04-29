La Vecina, which began as an authentic Mexican pop-up restaurant from Bar ‘Cino’s Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina, has officially opened as a stand-alone restaurant adjacent to Bar ‘Cino in Newport’s Washington Square.

“The La Vecina pop-up and ghost kitchen was a really fun experiment for our staff and our guests, and it was so well-received that we knew we needed to make it a brick-and-mortar restaurant,” said Sean Westhoven, Beverage Director, Newport Restaurant Group. “This concept, and Chef Mariana’s hand-crafted Mexican street food, is unlike anything else in Newport, and we are thrilled to share it.”

Photo Credit: Erin McGinn

Chef Gonzalez-Trasvina, originally from Mexico City, crafted an authentic menu that honors her family’s generational recipes. Street tacos, served in hand-made blue corn tortillas, include the Pollo a la Salsa Verde with tomatillo salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, and onion; Spicy Marinated Shrimp with jicama, red onion, and charred scallion aioli; Pastor Pork with avocado-salsa verde, cilantro, pineapple, and onion; Braised Short Rib with cucumber pico de gallo; Street Corn-style Squash & Mushrooms with lime aioli, cotija, fresh lime, house-made Tajin, and scallions.

hef Gonzalez-Trasvina. Photo Credit: Erin McGinn

Antojitos (“street snacks”), feature Tamales Verdes with chicken, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, and crema; Shrimp Ceviche with cucumbers, radishes, red onions, and chips; Tostada Frijol: refried beans, crema, pickled jalapenos, panela, cabbage, and butternut squash; Panela & Jicama Salad with pear and chipotle vinaigrette, apple, cabbage, queso panela, and pepitas; Seasonal Calabacitas (little squash) con

Photo Credit: Erin McGinn

Queso, currently featuring acorn squash, chili pepitas, queso fresco, and roasted tomato salsa; chili-dusted Chicharrones; a Trio de Salsas with Chips; and Spicy Peanuts.

Dulces feature Tres Leches: vanilla sponge cake, three milks, cinnamon, and whipped cream and Mexican Spiced Hot Chocolate Torte with dulce de leche and whipped cream.

La Vecina’s Cocteles del la Casa feature inspired twists on classics, such the Harlot: reposado tequila, Aperol, creme de framboise, jalapeno, and lime; the Mezcalita: mezcal pineapple, mint, lime, amarena cherry, elderflower, and aquafaba; the Chocolate Margarita: reposado tequila, Patron XO, chocolate liquor, triple sec, sour mix, and corazon bitters; the Paloma: tequila reposado, grapefruit, agave, lime, and tuxedo salt rim; and the Chipotle Mango Margarita: blanco tequila, triple sec, chipotle sour, and mango. A variety of beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages are also available.

La Vecina is currently serving dinner only, Sunday through Thursday 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Takeout and delivery are also available.

For more information, visit www.lavecinataqueria.com or call 401-324-5160.

[Read More About – La Vecina ghost kitchen returns February 7th; in-person dining planned for spring]