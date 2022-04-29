Today, JPMorgan Chase announced the opening of its first retail branch in Middletown and its eleventh in Rhode Island. The branch is located at 5 East Main Road in Middletown.

JP Morgan Chase opens in Middletown. Photo provided by JP Morgan Chase

“We’ve long viewed Middletown as a place we wanted to be,” said Jennifer Campbell, Chase Market Director for Rhode Island in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp. “We look forward to building new relationships and helping our customers during life’s most important moments, like opening their first savings account, buying their first home or planning for retirement.”

Customers will discover a branch that looks and feels different from a “typical” bank – it combines a modern design, layout, and state-of-the-art banking technology, reflecting how customers engage with Chase today. According to Chase, employees will welcome customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach, and offer self-service transaction areas including a digital access bar, smart ATMs, and free WiFi.

JP Morgan Chase opens in Middletown. Photo provided by JP Morgan Chase

“We have a fantastic team of bankers here in Middletown who are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers,” said Evan Labarge, Middletown branch manager. “We want to be where our customers live and work which is why we’re excited to be growing our presence here in Rhode Island.”

Chase is hiring staff locally to support its new branches, including bankers, branch managers, business bankers, and financial advisors, giving customers access to its banking services while creating about a hundred local jobs for residents.

Chase’s expansion in Rhode Island adds retail and business banking to the state where the firm serves nearly 167,000 customers and more than 6,600 business clients. JPMorgan Chase has had a presence in the state since 2017 through its Commercial Banking, Private Banking and Real Estate businesses. These new retail branches will offer the full suite of Chase resources including business banking, home lending and Chase Private Client services.

In addition to expanding its branch network to the region, JPMorgan Chase will work with community partners to help drive inclusive economic growth. Team members regularly volunteer with a number of local organizations including the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Mentor Rhode Island, Year Up , HousingWorks RI, and others who are committed to building a brighter future for all in Rhode Island.

“When Chase enters a community, we bring the resources of a global institution with a focus on local solutions,” said Labarge. “In addition to going above and beyond to serve our customers, we are going to engage and collaborate with our neighbors to create more equitable economic growth here in Rhode Island.”