As part of the Newport Water Division’s (NWD) ongoing water distribution system maintenance, the City of Newport today announced a water main flushing program in designated areas will begin during evening hours starting Sunday, April 17, 2022, and ending May 5, 2022.

To minimize impacts on its customers, flushing crews will begin at 8 pm and continue until 4 am.

The City of Newport says that hydrant flushing has two critical functions:

First, it is how we verify the system’s ability to support essential fire protection.

Second, flushing purges the system of sediment and stagnant water. The high flows drive this stagnant water or sediment out of the pipes through the flushed hydrant during flushing. These sediments would build up without flushing, resulting in increased water quality issues, such as discolored water.

“The water used during flushing is doing important work, and while it may look wasteful, the flushing technique we use is efficient and necessary, a press release from Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson says. “NWD customizes the flushing procedures and sequencing each year to minimize the impacts and maximizes efficiencies. During the process, we operate valves and hydrants, ensuring they function correctly. We spot-check flow levels to ensure the system is performing to our expected standards. It’s an essential part of, and planned investment in, maintaining the health of our water system. Similar to how we brush our teeth every day”.

Be advised that the flushing process may result in temporary discoloration of your water, caused by small particles dislodged during flushing, as well as a possible reduction in water pressure. The City of Newport recommends restricting water usage during the water main flushing period, particularly from doing laundry when water is discolored, and avoiding running hot water. Should you experience discolored or cloudy water, we recommend running the cold water taps until the water clears. The discoloration of your water will only be temporary and is not harmful. NWD spot checks the water throughout the process to ensure safety. If the condition persists, or you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact NWD at (401) 845-5600.

SPRING 2022 FLUSHING SCHEDULE

The proposed flushing schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.

WEEK 1 – APRIL 17, 2022 – APRIL 21, 2022

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of April 17, 2022, starting on Sunday in Portsmouth at the Lawton Valley Treatment Plant, progressing south into Middletown and Newport.

Redwood Rd., John Kesson Ln., Pasture Farm Dr., Greene Ln., Pocahontas Dr., Roy Ave., Rogers Ln., West View Rd., Squantum Dr., Oliphant Ln., Browns Ln., Vanicek Ave., Island Dr., North Dr., East Main Rd., Meadow Ln., Woolsey Rd., Corporate Pl., Forest Ave., Chases Ln., Park Dr., Wyatt Rd., Berkeley Ave., Maple Ave., O’Neil Blvd., Beacon St., High St., Atlantic Dr., William Dr., Aquidneck Ave., Turner Rd., Honeyman Ave., Wyndham Hill Rd., Trout Dr., Hillside Ave., Girard Ave., Admiral Kalbfus Rd., Goldenrod Dr., Continental Dr., Green End Ave., Boulevard, Bliss Mine Rd., Valley Rd., and John Clarke Rd.,

WEEK 2 – APRIL 24, 2022 – APRIL 28, 2022

The following list of streets will be areas where hydrant flushing occurs during the week of April 24, 2022, starting on Sunday in Newport, progressing south, and in Middletown Easton’s Point, moving west towards Memorial Boulevard.

Reservoir Rd., Paradise Ave., Wolcott Ave., Allston Ave., Ellery Ave., Purgatory Rd., Tuckerman Ave., Memorial Blvd., Broadway, Farewell St., Third St., Second St., Washington St., Malbone Rd., Boughton Rd., Friendship St., Powell Ave., Warner St., Rhode Island Ave., Kay St., Eustis Ave., Gibbs Ave., Americas Cup Ave., Touro St., Connell Hwy., Catherine St., Church St., Old Beach Rd., Thames St., Spring St., Ayrault St., Van Zandt Ave., and Bliss Road.

WEEK 3 – MAY 1, 2022 – MAY 5, 2022

The following list of streets will be flushed during the week of May 1, 2022, starting on Sunday night, continuing in Newport. *Additional flushing shall be performed during this week to complete areas if needed.

Memorial Blvd., Bellevue Ave., Thames St., Spring St., Parker St., Annandale Rd., Berkeley Ave., Narragansett Ave., and Webster St., Leroy Ave., Shepard Ave., Ruggles Ave., Ochre Point Ave., Coggeshall Ave., Ledge Rd., Bateman Ave., Wellington Ave., Houston Ave., Wickham Rd., Brenton Rd., Harrison Ave., Carroll Ave., Beacon Hill Rd., Hammersmith Rd., Ridge Rd., Castle Hill Ave., and Ocean Ave.