Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Providence, the annual mean wage is $60,530 or 3.9% higher than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $343,420. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area

University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#50. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $116,300

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock

#49. Financial risk specialists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $117,290

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)

Canva

#48. Podiatrists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $117,630

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,380

– Employment: 8,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)

Canva

#47. Materials engineers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $119,710

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#46. Software developers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $121,860

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $122,110

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,600

– Employment: 5,950

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)

Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Personal financial advisors

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $122,300

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)

Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock

#43. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,100

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,160

– Employment: 13,840

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)

BDUK fibre // flickr

#42. Electronics engineers, except computer

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,590

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#41. Business teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,650

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 450

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Austin Community College // Flickr

#40. Veterinarians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $123,670

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,920

– Employment: 77,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Nurse practitioners

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $126,090

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,150

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#38. Training and development managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $126,660

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)

Pixabay

#37. General and operations managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $127,900

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#36. Commercial pilots

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $127,980

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,080

– Employment: 42,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

— Savannah, GA ($177,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Providence

Canva

#35. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,240

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Medical and health services managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,700

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#33. Education administrators, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $128,980

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#32. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $130,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#31. Purchasing managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $134,150

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

IBM Research // Flickr

#30. Computer network architects

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $135,110

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

creativemarc // Shutterstock

#29. Administrative services managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $135,520

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock

#28. Medical dosimetrists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $137,520

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,750

– Employment: 2,400

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,120)

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($140,710)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($140,300)

Canva

#27. Sales managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $139,300

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Physician assistants

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $143,510

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

indukas // Shutterstock

#25. Physicists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $145,140

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,580

– Employment: 20,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)

Pixabay

#24. Compensation and benefits managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $145,390

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lawyers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#22. Fundraising managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $150,760

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)

NTNU // Flickr

#21. Natural sciences managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $151,300

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Providence that don’t require a college degree

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Human resources managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $151,410

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#19. Public relations managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $154,330

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Computer and information systems managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $159,190

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

Pixabay

#17. Architectural and engineering managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $159,580

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

Canva

#16. Financial managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $162,230

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Providence

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#15. Marketing managers

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $162,710

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 730

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

Canva

#14. Nurse anesthetists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $177,350

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $202,470

– Employment: 43,950

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, IL ($298,890)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)

Canva

#13. Dentists, general

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $187,630

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $167,160

– Employment: 108,680

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Manchester, NH ($276,510)

— Salinas, CA ($234,410)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)

Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock

#12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $193,250

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,520

– Employment: 27,790

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)

Canva

#11. Family medicine physicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $225,420

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $235,930

– Employment: 102,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)

— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#10. Pediatricians, general

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $226,810

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $198,420

– Employment: 33,620

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#9. Chief executives

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $241,030

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

4 PM production // Shutterstock

#8. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $246,680

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $270,090

– Employment: 11,610

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)

— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)

Canva

#7. Orthodontists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $249,400

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $267,280

– Employment: 5,140

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($348,850)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($330,490)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($288,640)

Canva

#6. General internal medicine physicians

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $272,690

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $242,190

– Employment: 58,260

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($359,200)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)

— Sumter, SC ($334,810)

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Providence

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#5. Psychiatrists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $279,080

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $249,760

– Employment: 25,520

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)

Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

#4. Physicians, pathologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $282,300

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $267,180

– Employment: 11,010

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#3. Dermatologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $289,840

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $302,740

– Employment: 9,230

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)

Canva

#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $303,580

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $296,210

– Employment: 21,570

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)

— Modesto, CA ($362,780)

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#1. Radiologists

Providence-Warwick, RI-MA

– Annual mean salary: $343,420

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $301,720

– Employment: 29,530

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site