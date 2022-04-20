Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Providence, the annual mean wage is $60,530 or 3.9% higher than the national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $343,420. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Providence metro area
University of the Fraser Valley // flickr
#50. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $116,300
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– Employment: 20,850
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock
#49. Financial risk specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $117,290
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
Canva
#48. Podiatrists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $117,630
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,380
– Employment: 8,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($231,930)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($219,920)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($205,040)
Canva
#47. Materials engineers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $119,710
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#46. Software developers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $121,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#45. Architecture teachers, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $122,110
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,600
– Employment: 5,950
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Personal financial advisors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $122,300
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Worawee Meepian // Shutterstock
#43. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $123,100
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,160
– Employment: 13,840
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($151,900)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,800)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($141,070)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#42. Electronics engineers, except computer
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $123,590
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#41. Business teachers, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $123,650
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 450
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Austin Community College // Flickr
#40. Veterinarians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $123,670
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $109,920
– Employment: 77,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,440)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,670)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($140,390)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#39. Nurse practitioners
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $126,090
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#38. Training and development managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $126,660
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
Pixabay
#37. General and operations managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $127,900
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#36. Commercial pilots
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $127,980
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,080
– Employment: 42,770
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Providence
Canva
#35. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $128,240
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Medical and health services managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $128,700
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#33. Education administrators, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $128,980
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#32. Engineering teachers, postsecondary
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $130,000
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#31. Purchasing managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $134,150
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
IBM Research // Flickr
#30. Computer network architects
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $135,110
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#29. Administrative services managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $135,520
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock
#28. Medical dosimetrists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $137,520
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $124,750
– Employment: 2,400
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,120)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($140,710)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($140,300)
Canva
#27. Sales managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $139,300
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Physician assistants
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $143,510
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
indukas // Shutterstock
#25. Physicists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $145,140
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $151,580
– Employment: 20,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($199,830)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($195,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($188,250)
Pixabay
#24. Compensation and benefits managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $145,390
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Lawyers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Fundraising managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $150,760
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
NTNU // Flickr
#21. Natural sciences managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $151,300
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Providence that don’t require a college degree
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Human resources managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $151,410
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#19. Public relations managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $154,330
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Computer and information systems managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $159,190
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,130
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Pixabay
#17. Architectural and engineering managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $159,580
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Canva
#16. Financial managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $162,230
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Providence
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#15. Marketing managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $162,710
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 730
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Canva
#14. Nurse anesthetists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $177,350
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $202,470
– Employment: 43,950
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, IL ($298,890)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($283,550)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($276,810)
Canva
#13. Dentists, general
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $187,630
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 490
National
– Annual mean salary: $167,160
– Employment: 108,680
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Manchester, NH ($276,510)
— Salinas, CA ($234,410)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($229,800)
Sebastian Duda // Shutterstock
#12. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $193,250
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,520
– Employment: 27,790
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($225,610)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($208,310)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($200,980)
Canva
#11. Family medicine physicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $225,420
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $235,930
– Employment: 102,930
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Coeur d’Alene, ID ($336,820)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($336,140)
— Gainesville, GA ($330,930)
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#10. Pediatricians, general
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $226,810
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $198,420
– Employment: 33,620
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($298,760)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($298,320)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($291,940)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#9. Chief executives
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $241,030
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#8. Ophthalmologists, except pediatric
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $246,680
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $270,090
– Employment: 11,610
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($356,830)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($355,740)
— York-Hanover, PA ($344,470)
Canva
#7. Orthodontists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $249,400
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,280
– Employment: 5,140
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($348,850)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($330,490)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($288,640)
Canva
#6. General internal medicine physicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $272,690
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $242,190
– Employment: 58,260
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($359,200)
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($350,330)
— Sumter, SC ($334,810)
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Providence
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#5. Psychiatrists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $279,080
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $249,760
– Employment: 25,520
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($360,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($360,740)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($333,190)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#4. Physicians, pathologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $282,300
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $267,180
– Employment: 11,010
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($351,450)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($344,900)
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($341,360)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#3. Dermatologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $289,840
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $302,740
– Employment: 9,230
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL ($352,500)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($349,550)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($340,840)
Canva
#2. Obstetricians and gynecologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $303,580
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $296,210
– Employment: 21,570
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($377,980)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($375,200)
— Modesto, CA ($362,780)
Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock
#1. Radiologists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $343,420
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $301,720
– Employment: 29,530
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($370,570)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($358,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($358,450)
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.
This post was originally published on this site
What’sUpNewp is your independent source for what’s up in Newport, RI; Rhode Island; Martha’s Vineyard, MA; Nantucket, MA, Stowe, VT; and beyond. Send news tips, story ideas, corrections, and questions to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com