Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) has unveiled a new beer in their core lineup today, Canal Street Ale. The Kolsch-inspired ale (3.9% ABV, 110 calories) is a lighter offering made with high-quality German ingredients lending to “a clean, crisp, and absolutely crushable beer,” according to Grey Sail. “It is an ideal option to kick off the spring and summer season”.

“We are excited to introduce a high-quality, light beer to our core lineup of craft beer,” said Alan Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island in a press release. “Canal Street is an easy sipper that doesn’t compromise on taste. We know our customers in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey will enjoy Canal Street all summer long.”

Canal Street Ale is available at Grey Sail Brewery in Westerly, R.I., and in retail stores and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey.

Canal Street will be available at a Pint Night at Stevie D’s Riverside Tavern in East Providence on Thursday, April 14 from 7-9 pm. Additional events will be announced on Grey Sail’s social media platforms.

“Canal Street pays homage to our brewery, built almost 100 years ago in the historic North End of Westerly,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island. “Originally a macaroni factory, the building has come full circle from grain to grain.”

Craft beer was always a passion of Alan Brinton, founder of Grey Sail. A chemical engineer by day, Alan brewed at home at night and on weekends. In 2009, Alan and his wife Jennifer started thinking seriously about opening a brewery. After locating a space, outfitting the brewery, and hiring great staff, Grey Sail officially opened on November 11, 2011, in Westerly, in a former macaroni factory, and began brewing Flagship Ale. Jennifer oversaw the brewery operation while Alan continued to work full time as an engineer, all while they raised four children together. Ten years later, the brewery has the capacity to brew 15,000 barrels of beer per year.

Grey Sail has nine year-round offerings (Canal Street, Captain’s Daughter, Dave’s Coffee Stout, Flagship, Flying Jenny, Haze, Ho!, Little Sister, and Pour Judgement IPA and Pilsner) and seasonal favorites like Autumn Winds, Leaning Chimney, and Kegnog. They employ 12 full-time employees and several part-time team members.