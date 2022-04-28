Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) today announced its initial summer line-up of musical guests.
Grey Sail, located in Westerly, has a spacious beer garden and an indoor taproom. In addition to serving their lineup of beers, they also offer cocktails from South County Distillers, their sister company, and wine.
“We are looking forward to a fun spring and summer season at the brewery and beer garden,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island. “We are very excited to welcome back local musicians.”
Summer Musical Guests
May
Friday 27th, 4-7 pm – James Harris
Saturday 28th, 4-7 pm – Ben & Jeff
Sunday 29th, 3-6 pm – No Exit 4
June
Saturday 11th, 4-7 pm – Ain’t No Sim
Friday 24th, 4-7 pm – James Harris
Saturday 25th, 4-7 pm – Cross Rhode Blues
Sunday 26th, 2:30-5:30 pm – The Italics
July
Friday 1st, 4-7 pm – Pat Barone
Saturday 2nd, 4-7 pm – Kenny Hopkins
Sunday 3rd, 2:30-5:30 pm – No Exit 4
Friday 8th, 4-7 pm – Stefan Couture
Saturday 9th, 4-7 pm – James Harris
Sunday 10th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Ken Serio Trio
Friday 15th, 4-7 pm – Chris Cofoni
Saturday 16th, 4-7 pm – Greg Hall
Sunday 17th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Rat Ruckus
Friday 22nd, 4-7 pm – Jitensha
Saturday 23rd, 4-7 pm – Cross Rhode Blues
Sunday 24th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Twoacross
Friday 29th, 4-7 pm – Ashley Jones & James Harris
Saturday 30th, 4-7 pm – Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
Sunday 31st, 2:30-5:30 pm – Chris Cofoni
August
Friday 5th, 5-8 pm – The Naticks
Saturday 6th, 4-7 pm – Greg Hall
Sunday 7th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Pat Barone
Friday 12th, 4-7 pm – Chris Cofoni
Saturday 13th, 4-7 pm – Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis
Sunday 14th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Twoacross
Friday 19th, 4-7 pm – Third Signal
Saturday 20th, 4-7 pm – Rat Ruckus
Sunday 21st, 2:30-5:30 pm – Ken Serio Trio
Friday 26th, 4-7 pm – Kenny Hopkins
Saturday 27th, 4-7 pm – Stefan Couture
Sunday 28th, 2:30-5:30 pm – The Italics
September
Friday 2nd, 4-7 pm – Ashley Jones & James Harris
Saturday 3rd, 4-7 pm – Molly Maguires
Sunday 4th, 2:30-5:30 pm – No Exit 4
Grey Sail says that it will continue to update its website as more events are scheduled. Visit: https://greysailbrewing.com/events/list/ and follow along on social – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.