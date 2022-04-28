Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island (Grey Sail) today announced its initial summer line-up of musical guests.

Grey Sail, located in Westerly, has a spacious beer garden and an indoor taproom. In addition to serving their lineup of beers, they also offer cocktails from South County Distillers, their sister company, and wine.

Grey Sail’s outdoor beer garden



“We are looking forward to a fun spring and summer season at the brewery and beer garden,” said Jennifer Brinton, co-owner of Grey Sail Brewing of Rhode Island. “We are very excited to welcome back local musicians.”

No Exit 4 is slated to perform in May, July, and September this year! Photo courtesy of No Exit 4

Summer Musical Guests

May

Friday 27th, 4-7 pm – James Harris

Saturday 28th, 4-7 pm – Ben & Jeff

Sunday 29th, 3-6 pm – No Exit 4

June

Saturday 11th, 4-7 pm – Ain’t No Sim

Friday 24th, 4-7 pm – James Harris

Saturday 25th, 4-7 pm – Cross Rhode Blues

Sunday 26th, 2:30-5:30 pm – The Italics

July

Friday 1st, 4-7 pm – Pat Barone

Saturday 2nd, 4-7 pm – Kenny Hopkins

Sunday 3rd, 2:30-5:30 pm – No Exit 4

Friday 8th, 4-7 pm – Stefan Couture

Saturday 9th, 4-7 pm – James Harris

Sunday 10th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Ken Serio Trio

Friday 15th, 4-7 pm – Chris Cofoni

Saturday 16th, 4-7 pm – Greg Hall

Sunday 17th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Rat Ruckus

Friday 22nd, 4-7 pm – Jitensha

Saturday 23rd, 4-7 pm – Cross Rhode Blues

Sunday 24th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Twoacross

Friday 29th, 4-7 pm – Ashley Jones & James Harris

Saturday 30th, 4-7 pm – Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

Sunday 31st, 2:30-5:30 pm – Chris Cofoni

August

Friday 5th, 5-8 pm – The Naticks

Saturday 6th, 4-7 pm – Greg Hall

Sunday 7th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Pat Barone

Friday 12th, 4-7 pm – Chris Cofoni

Saturday 13th, 4-7 pm – Ben Freiert & Jeff Lewis

Sunday 14th, 2:30-5:30 pm – Twoacross

Friday 19th, 4-7 pm – Third Signal

Saturday 20th, 4-7 pm – Rat Ruckus

Sunday 21st, 2:30-5:30 pm – Ken Serio Trio

Friday 26th, 4-7 pm – Kenny Hopkins

Saturday 27th, 4-7 pm – Stefan Couture

Sunday 28th, 2:30-5:30 pm – The Italics

September

Friday 2nd, 4-7 pm – Ashley Jones & James Harris

Saturday 3rd, 4-7 pm – Molly Maguires

Sunday 4th, 2:30-5:30 pm – No Exit 4

Grey Sail says that it will continue to update its website as more events are scheduled. Visit: https://greysailbrewing.com/events/list/ and follow along on social – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.