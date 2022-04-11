On April 12th, Gray Matter Marketing will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in business

. The company, which specializes in large-scale road races and beer festivals in the northeast, is based in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. Every event Gray Matter Marketing produces is partnered with local nonprofits, and, to date, events have raised more than $1.2 million to deserving charities — including the Norman Bird Sanctuary, the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, Aquidneck Land Trust, the Newport County YMCA, the Fort Adams Trust, BoysTown New England, the Stowe Land Trust, Preservation Worcester, and the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.



Founder Matt Gray, who also owns Ragged Island Brewing Company, started the company in 2012. “It’s hard to believe it has been 10 years since we founded Gray Matter Marketing,” says Gray. “We are grateful for the support of our customer, partners, vendors, and the host communities where we operate. We have established a great standard for our events over the years and will continue to work on improving the experience for our customers every year.”



Gray Matter’s first two events were the 2012 Cape Cod Brew Festival and the 2012 Citizens Pell Bridge Run. The latter is an October race across the Claiborne Pell Bridge from Jamestown to Newport. The event, which is still running, has raised more than $700,000 for local charities since it began. The company continued the annual Cape Cod Brew Fest and added the Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, the BankNewport 10 Miler, the Craft Brew Races Series, the Rhode Island Brew Festival, as well as dozens more events to the schedule in the subsequent decade. Most recently, the company started the Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K, presented by Fitzpatrick Team of ReMax Newport, and Newport Healthworks, to benefit the Norman Bird Sanctuary.



“We’re proud to have produced more than 100 events over the last decade, but none of it would have been remotely possible without the tireless work of our incredible staff, and thousands of volunteers,” says Vice President and Creative Director Drew Appleton. From finish line assistance to on-course direction, first-responders, staff, and volunteers keep each of the events running smoothly.



In celebration of the anniversary, the company is offering a one-day offer on April 12th of 10% off all 2022 events currently open for registration — including the BankNewport 10 Miler, Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon, the Craft Brew Races in Newport, Stowe, and Worcester, the Ocean Road 10K, the Vermont 10 Miler, and more. For further information, visit www.graymattermarketing.com or @graymattermarketing on Facebook.