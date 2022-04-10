Flat Waves Food Shack announced on Friday that they are moving to the corner of East Main Road and Aquidneck Avenue.

“Coming soon to the corner of East Main and Aquidneck Ave…THE FOOD SHACK! We are excited to finally announce that WE ARE MOVING!In the upcoming months we will be heading up the street to the corner of East Main Rd and Aquidneck Ave,” the restaurant posted on social media on Friday.

“From a great new space to new menu items, we are stoked to share these changes with you! The Food Shack will have a relaxed dining experience that features locally sourced menu items, original Flat Waves recipes, and a twist on street food favorites!”, they continued.

Flat Waves Food Shack says that they will remain open at 1130 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown until they make the move, date to be announced.