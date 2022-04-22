Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Segal for Congress

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is supporting David Segal, a Democratic and progressive candidate for Rhode Island’s second Congressional district seat.

Segal joined a crowded field this week of candidates looking to replace Congressman James Langevin, who is not seeking reelection.

According to Segal’s campaign, Warren endorsed Segal, saying “I’ve worked with David Segal on plans to level the economic playing field, support a responsible foreign policy, and build a government that Americans can trust to work for them. I’m proud to endorse David for Congress in Rhode Island’s 2nd District because he’ll continue to lead with understanding, principle, and conviction — and he knows how to build the kinds of broad coalitions we need to make change happen.”

“This endorsement means a tremendous amount because Senator Warren has been part of the bedrock of movements to ensure a responsive and effective government. Senator Warren understands that, to win, Democrats must deliver results,” Segal said. “I’m proud that my work building coalitions around concrete policies that help everyday people has earned the support of such an inspiring leader.”

Besides Segal, the Democratic primary field includes State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau, Joy Fox, Omar Bah, and Cameron Moquin. Running as Republicans are former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, and former state Rep. Bob Lancia,

Segal is a former member of the Providence City Council and Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Fung to formally announce

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, a Republican, will formally announce his candidacy for the second Congressional seat on Tuesday (April 26) at 4 p.m. at the Varnum Armory, 6 Main St., East Greenwich.

Former state Rep. Bob Lancia is also a Republican candidate for the Second Congressional seat.

Open your pocketbooks, please

Campaign finance is always a hot topic, but little is ever done to make campaigns less expensive. So, the candidates are constantly raising funds for ever more expensive political campaigns.

Both Sarah Morgenthau, a Democratic candidate for the Second Congressional District, and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, are reaching out over email to prospective donors, touting their determination and commitment as reasons to win donors’ support.

Morgenthau, in an email message, talks about her family’s history “of incredible public” service, and how she plans on continuing “their legacy of public service by becoming the first Democratic woman to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

Claudine Schneider, a Republican, represented the district from 1981 to 1991.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ashley Kalus is also on the fundraising trail, asking donors to contribute to keeping her newly released television advertisement on the air.

“My message of a better future for Rhode Island directly threatens the status quo in Providence,” she said in an email message. “No longer would the insiders and career politicians be allowed to cut backroom deals to benefit themselves or their friends. That’s why it’s so critical that this message keeps running.”

Salvatore to run for State Senate

David Salvatore, who is term-limited as a Providence City Councilman, has announced his candidacy for State Senate in District 5 in Providence.

A lifelong resident of Providence, Salvatore attended Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School and Nathanael Greene Middle School. A graduate of La Salle Academy in 1993, he was a member of the cross country and track teams in high school. Salvatore earned a degree in Business Management from Rhode Island College and a Master of Public Administration at Roger Williams University School for Justice Studies.