Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE) today announced that Dana Borrelli-Murray, a resident of Cranston and Rhode Island native, will become the council’s newest Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment comes after a rigorous national search and selection process, according to GSSNE.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to use my strengths and passions to support such an outstanding organization. GSSNE is the real deal—driven to empower all girls to be the next generation of leaders. I can’t wait to build on this foundation and focus on growth, inclusivity, and innovation,” said incoming CEO, Dana Borrelli-Murray in a provided statement.

GSSNE writes that Dana spent nine years as the Executive Director for the Highlander Institute, an education nonprofit organization that partners with communities to imagine and create more equitable, relevant, and effective schools. “Under her leadership, the Institute grew exponentially and is now viewed as a national leader in driving instructional equity,” GSSNE says.

Dana is passionate about creating learning environments for girls that extend beyond the school day, GSSNE says. “Before her role at the Highlander Institute, Dana worked as a director at Highlander Charter School where she created policies and systems to elevate any time, any place learning opportunities for a diverse constituency. Through this work, she developed programs, fundraised, and formed partnerships with hundreds of community organizations, volunteers, and service providers across the state”.

Dana is an active community member with a strong and vast network, according to GSSNE. “She serves on several city, state and national boards and committees, including RI’s Commission for National and Community Service and the Executive Board for RI NOW (National Organization of Women). As a foster parent, she facilitates the Foster Parent Advisory Council for the RI Department of Children, Youth and Families. Dana is the Chair of the Board for Trinity Academy for Performing Arts (TAPA), a performing arts charter school in Providence. She currently chairs the Programming Committee for Leadership Rhode Island. She also plays saxophone with the Extraordinary Rendition Band, creating raucous noise for social causes”.

A native Rhode Islander, Dana holds graduate degrees in anthropology (University of Massachusetts-Amherst) and urban education policy (Brown University). She lives in the Edgewood neighborhood of Cranston with her spouse and four young children.

“During the search, it became clear that Dana’s level of enthusiasm, creativity, and vision for GSSNE would lead us to new heights. Please join me in welcoming Dana to GSSNE. We are so excited about the future of GSSNE and fulfilling our mission for the girls, volunteers, and communities we serve,” said Janice DiPietro, GSSNE Board Treasurer and Chair of the CEO Search Committee.

Dana will assume responsibilities as CEO on May 9th.