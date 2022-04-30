The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 29 reached 993,465 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 81.3 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.8% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 28, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#5. Providence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.6% (451,381 fully vaccinated)

— 14.3% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 396 (2,527 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,221 (225,037 total cases)

— 6.0% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#4. Newport County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.2% (61,727 fully vaccinated)

— 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (90 total deaths)

— 67.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,087 (20,592 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#3. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.3% (98,356 fully vaccinated)

— 5.0% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (224 total deaths)

— 46.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,545 (33,335 total cases)

— 20.1% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#2. Kent County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (128,877 fully vaccinated)

— 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (513 total deaths)

— 6.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,252 (49,702 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

#1. Bristol County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.8% (38,225 fully vaccinated)

— 4.4% lower vaccination rate than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (169 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,724 (13,925 total cases)

— 13.5% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island