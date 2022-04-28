An enthusiastic crowd was on hand when two legendary bands came together at The Vets in Providence April 27, 2022 for a night of inspiring music.

The Blind Boys of Alabama were joined by Malian Afro-blues duo Amadou & Mariam in a concert sponsored by FirstWorks, one of the state’s leading arts organizations.

The bands appeared separately and together on stage for classics like “Amazing Grace” and “If I Had a Hammer” as well as newer material including their recent recording “Bamako to Birmingham.”

Concert photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares these photos.