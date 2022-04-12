At a meeting on Monday, April 11, the Charlestown Town Council voted unanimously to approve a permit for the Rhythm and Roots Festival. The vote clears the way for the annual event to return to Ninigret Park over Labor Day Weekend.

The Festival was called off in early February when longtime Executive Producer Chuck Wentworth announced he was stepping down for health reasons. Since then, several potential buyers contacted Wentworth in an effort to resurrect the Festival.

At the Council meeting, Wentworth announced that he is working closely with Connecticut-based GoodWorks Entertainment, the company planning to take over the Festival. Wentworth is expected to continue as a consultant.

Last week, Wentworth issued the following statement:

“Recently, Chuck Wentworth of Lagniappe Productions and producer of the annual Rhythm & Roots Festival at Ninigret Park in Charlestown R.I. announced that he was stepping away from the music business for health reasons and canceling the festival this year. Lagniappe Productions is currently in negotiations with a local production company to acquire and produce the festival this coming Labor Day weekend. Wentworth plans to stay on as a consultant to help with the transition for at least two years. An announcement will be coming shortly detailing plans for the future of the festival. Chuck encourages all the loyal festival fans to hang tight and save the dates, September 2, 3 and 4 for the possibility to “Keep the Vibe Alive” in 2022.”

We'll have updates as they become available.