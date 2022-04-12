Forum Lodge #391—Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America has applications for the Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarships. The awards are presented annually to Aquidneck Island public high school seniors of Italian descent who will be graduating in June 2022 and will be attending college or university in the fall.

In addition to having earned at least a B average during high school, students must complete the application form, submit a letter of reference and a copy of their student transcripts, and compose an essay explaining the importance of their Italian ancestry to their lives. The applications may be found in the guidance office of each high school and must be submitted by Sunday, May 1.

For further information, contact Diane McCaffrey by phone at 401-683-4378 or by email dianemccaffreynewport@gmail.com.